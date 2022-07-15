Breaking: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the president until the Parliament elects Gotabaya Rajapaksa's successor.

73-year-old Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.