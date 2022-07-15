Breaking: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president

Ranil Wickremesinghe Photograph:( Agencies )
#WATCH | Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Acting-President a short while ago by Sri Lankan Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/odjNmfd4cf— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022
73-year-old Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.