UK PM election LIVE: Conservative Party holding first round of voting

There are eight candidates in the field. They are,

Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt

Conservative Party is voting to whittle down this list.

A candidate must secure at least 30 votes to move on to the next round. The Conservative Party has 358 MPs in the parliament.

At the end of the voting for the first round, candidates with least number of backers will be eliminated.