UK PM election LIVE: Conservative Party holding first round of voting

(File photo) The House of Commons Photograph: AFP
UK PM election LIVE: The Conservative Party is holding first round of votes to elect its new leader and thereby new Prime Minister of the country. There are eight candidates vying for the top post. These include Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt. Current UK PM Boris Johnson is currently a caretaker prime minister. He has already announced that he would step down as soon as Conservative Party elects a new leader. There were 11 hopefuls for the top post, but three of them dropped out of the race due to no support from their party colleagues. WION brings you all the LIVE updates.
Jul 13, 2022, 05:14 PM (IST)
Jul 13, 2022, 05:07 PM (IST)
There are eight candidates in the field. They are,
Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Jeremy Hunt
Conservative Party is voting to whittle down this list.
A candidate must secure at least 30 votes to move on to the next round. The Conservative Party has 358 MPs in the parliament.
At the end of the voting for the first round, candidates with least number of backers will be eliminated.
Jul 13, 2022, 04:46 PM (IST)
UK's Conservative Party is due to hold first round of voting, a step in the direction of choosing new leader of the party and new UK PM