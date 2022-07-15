Amid criticism and tensions over oil, Biden to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince

US President Joe Biden is travelling to Saudi Arabia as part of his first Middle East trip as the head of state. He has a set of objectives, including securing the supply of oil, improving relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, pushing a ceasefire in Yemen, and forging a more united front in the region against Iran. It's a contentious move for this president, though, and nobody really knows how much he'll accomplish.



The planned visit has drawn a lot of criticism from both the right and left for what some are calling a "embarrassing" climbdown and for showing a blatant turnaround from the strong words Biden had utilised during his campaign and in the first few months of his presidency.

Before departing for a contentious summit in Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden will meet with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank on Friday.Analysts predict that his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be difficult because of the low point in their relationship caused by the Trump administration. Later, Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler.

Both the prince and his father, King Salman, will be introduced to Biden.Biden had vowed to declare Saudi Arabia a "pariah" for the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in Turkey in 2018, two years prior. Despite the prince's denials, US intelligence believed that he had given his approval.

On Thursday night, the White House announced that Saudi Arabia would allow all civilian aircraft, including those travelling to and from Israel, access to its airspace. The outcome, which was anticipated, is an indication of improving ties between the two nations.The greatest oil producer in the world, Saudi Arabia, is attempting to mend fences after a surge in oil costs brought on by Russia's conflict in Ukraine.



Watch: Gravitas: Asia to pay more for oil from Saudi Arabia

The US president and his team will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, and Saudi ministers at the palace after Biden and King Salman bin Abdulaziz hold a bilateral discussion there, according to the White House. ×

US pressure on Saudi leaders to agree to boost production is anticipated. The US applauded Saudi Arabia's announcement late on Thursday that it would permit commercial flights from Israel to use its airspace.The outcome, which was anticipated, is an indication of improving ties between the two nations. White House representatives have declined to specify whether Biden will bring up the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, a US-based Washington Post contributor.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.