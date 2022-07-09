Top 10 world news: Sri Lankan PM willing to resign, Rybakina wins Wimbledon title, and more

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign amid economic crisis in the country. The head of police of the area where Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated admitted there were "undeniable" flaws in security. Elena Rybakina creates history, beats Ons Jabeur to become 1st Kazakh player to clinch Wimbledon title.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, has informed the party leaders that he is prepared to step down from office in order to allow an all-party government to assume power.

Video: Protesters attack Sri Lanka prime minister's house, set it on fire — Police

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe's home was attacked and set on fire by irate protesters. According to the Prime Minister's Office, a mob broke into Wickremesinghe's private residence, set it on fire, and wrecked some of his personal vehicles.

Shinzo Abe's assassination: Local police say there were 'undeniable flaws' in security

The head of police of the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday that there were "undeniable" flaws in security for the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

'No signs' Russia ready to engage after G20 snub, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (July 9) said that they saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats to discuss Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Elena Rybakina creates history, beats Ons Jabeur to become 1st Kazakh player to clinch Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina was not the underdog but far from the favourite when she took the court against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 09).

Iran escalates uranium enrichment with adaptable machines at Fordow, IAEA reports

Iran has escalated its uranium enrichment further with the use of advanced machines at its underground Fordow plant in a setup that can more easily change between enrichment levels, the UN atomic watchdog said in a report on Saturday seen by Reuters.

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace says he will not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Saturday (July 9) said that he would not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.

Australia's Wong says China meeting a 'first step' in stabilising relationship

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said a meeting with her Chinese counterpart was "a first step towards stabilising the relationship" but it would take time for Beijing to remove trade "blockages" on Australia.

On this day, NASA will reveal 'secret' images taken by the most powerful telescope ever launched into space

NASA is gearing up to unveil the first cosmic images from the most powerful telescope ever launched into space: the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Is America heading towards its second-largest Covid wave?

The United States has relaxed most of the Covid-19 restrictions in many parts for a long time. But since then, the Covid-19 cases have also started to increase.



