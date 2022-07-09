Sri Lanka economic crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, has informed the party leaders that he is prepared to step down from office in order to allow an all-party government to assume power.

He claims he is making this choice in light of the fact that fuel distribution over the entire island is scheduled to resume this week, the director of the World Food Program is scheduled to visit the nation this week, and the debt sustainability report for the IMF is soon to be completed.

He accepts this suggestion from the leaders of the opposition parties in order to guarantee the protection of the citizens.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government.



“So as to ensure safety of the citizens, he is agreeable to this recommendation by the Opposition Party Leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the embattled president of the country, fled his official residence in the capital on Saturday before protestors calling for his resignation stormed the compound.

Protesters storm into the President’s House in Colombo In Sri Lanka's capital, thousands of demonstrators have occupied President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official house. After months of protests over his poor handling of the nation's economic situation, demonstrators from all around the nation marched to Colombo demanding his resignation. According to reports, he has already been relocated to a safer area. Inflation in the nation is out of control, and it is difficult to import food, gasoline, and medical supplies.The island nation of Sri Lanka is currently coping with a food and fuel shortage in addition to extended outages and increasing costs after running out of foreign reserves to import commodities. Thousands of people have been asking for President Rajapaksa to resign at demonstrations across the country.

