Top 10 world news: Saudi Shura Council proposes amendments to national flag law, and more

The symbolic green national flag of Saudi Arabia which depicts a sword and is inscribed with Islam’s creed as the birthplace of the faith is expected to undergo minor changes. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife made her first public appearance in almost five months, state media reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Shura Council proposes amendments to national flag law

According to state media reports, the kingdom’s un-elected consultative Shura Council on Monday voted in favour of changes to the flag, emblem as well as national anthem, but not to their contents.

Wife of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears in public for first time in 5 months

Ri Sol Ju, was seen with the North Korean leader at an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday.

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack early on Wednesday at a displaced persons` camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the head of a local humanitarian group and a camp resident.

Canada's Quebec scraps plan for health tax on unvaccinated people

Quebec, the Canadian province is scrapping a plan to tax adults who refuse Covid vaccination. State's premier Francois Legault announced this on Tuesday saying that the idea was too divisive.

Trump tore up documents related to Capitol attacks

According to reports, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill has received documents required for the probe, however, some documents handed over by the US national archives were found torn by the former president Trump.

Best out of waste: This company is transforming recycled face masks into phone chargers

To achieve the goal of a circular economy, Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding Co. and Miniwiz are transforming recycled face masks into phone chargers.

'Premature to declare victory' as highly infectious Omicron sub-variant found in 57 countries: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned over the sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Laser wall will protect us from rockets, missiles & UAVs: Israel PM Naftali Bennett

Amid continued threats from Hamas, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said a "laser wall" will protect the country from rockets, missiles and UAVs.

From Vladimir Putin to Imran Khan: World leaders who will attend Beijing Olympics 2022

A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.