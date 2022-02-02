Trump tore up documents related to Capitol attacks

According to reports, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill has received documents required for the probe, however, some documents handed over by the US national archives were found torn by the former president Trump.

The documents from former US President Donald Trump's White House have been pieced back together. The select committee had requested it from the archives with records surrounding the events of January 6 which included presidential diaries, visitor logs, handwritten notes from then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

A draft executive order on election integrity was also asked for by the committee. The US former president had sued the committee and archives to block the disclosure of the records.

The case had then ended up before the Supreme Court which declined to stop the release. After trump lost a court battle with the committee,

more than 700 pages of documents were handed over to the national archives and records administration even as Trump was accused of destroying evidence

“Some of the Trump presidential records received by the national archives and records administration included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump," The US National Archives said.

Some of the documents were found to be torn were reassembled. Thousands of Trump supporters had stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The assault was fueled by Trump's false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

The attackers sought to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory with over 700 people charged in the riot as Trump supporters besieged the Capitol. At least hundred police officers were injured in the riot and seven people were killed.

Meanwhile, speaking at a campaign-style event in Texas last weekend, Trump said: "If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

(With inputs from Agencies)