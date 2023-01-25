Top 10 world news: Russia's warning on sending tanks to Ukraine, Malaysia airlines MH17 downing case, & more
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world.
In other news, a case related to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was found 'partially admissible' by the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday. The case, brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine, has put Russia's alleged role in the incident in the spotlight.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Russia warns of potential escalation as Germany agrees to send tanks to Ukraine
The top Russian official in Germany has warned about possible escalation amid Moscow’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine after Berlin approved supplying Leopard 2 tanks following mounting pressure from Kyiv and its Western allies. In a statement, on Wednesday (January 25) the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, called this decision “extremely dangerous”.
A case related to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was found 'partially admissible' by the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday. The case, brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine, has put Russia's alleged role in the incident in spotlight. The Strasbourg, France-based court will issue a formal ruling in the matter at a later date.
Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested for sedition, Imran Khan may be put under house arrest
Fawad Chaudhry, leader of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested on Wednesday for "inciting violence against a constitutional institution", widely attributed in the Pakistani media as 'charges of sedition'.
Being homosexual not a crime: Pope Francis critcises laws that criminalise homosexuality
Pope Francis said that being homosexual is not a crime as he criticised the laws that criminalise homosexuality as unjust. In an interview with the news agency Associated Press on Tuesday (January 24), Pope Francis said that God loves all his children and called on Catholic Bishops who support such laws to welcome LGBTQ people into churches.
Germany: All flights at Berlin’s Brandenburg airport cancelled, rescheduled due to labour strike
All passenger flights from Germany’s Berlin Brandenburg airport which are scheduled to take off and land, on Wednesday (January 25) have either been cancelled or rescheduled due to a labour strike over a wage dispute. At least 300 flights and as many as 35,000 passengers scheduled to pass through the airport have been affected, as per media reports.
Calls grow to sack Zahawi, as UK PM Sunak parries Labour onslaught in parliament amid tax row
Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is facing increasing pressure from his party colleagues to resign over the controversy regarding his tax dispute with the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Robert Antony Hayward became the latest Conservative Party member to seek Zahawi’s resignation until the inquiry concludes.
Rwandan forces on Tuesday (January 24) shot at a fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and accused them of violating its airspace, reported Reuters. In turn, the Congolese government denying this accusation called the move an “act of war”, in a statement.
India’s foreign minister Jaishankar displeased with Pompeo’s remarks on predecessor Sushma Swaraj
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed strong displeasure over the observations made by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on his predecessor Sushma Swaraj in his latest book.
Pakistan PM Sharif says government will agree to ‘stringent’ conditions by IMF for revival of loan program
Addressing the ‘PM Youth Loan Scheme for Business and Agriculture’ on Tuesday (January 24), Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is ready to swallow the bitter pill of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) “stringent” conditions to revive the loan program, as per a report by the Dawn.
WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in India for Republic Day, meets President & PM Modi