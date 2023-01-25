Malaysia airlines MH17 downing: Case against Russia 'partially admissible', rules European court

A case related to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was found 'partially admissible' by the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday. The case, brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine, has put Russia's alleged role in the incident in spotlight. The Strasbourg, France-based court will issue a formal ruling in the matter at a later date.

In July 2014, a Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airline Flight 17 (MH17) was downed over eastern Ukraine. The flight was reportedly hit over the separatist-run Donetsk region in what the international investigators said was a Russia-made surface-to-air missile. All 298 people, most of whom were Dutch, died in the crash.

Russia has denied responsibility for the disaster, though the Dutch government maintains that Moscow played a key role.

The court in Strasbourg ruled that Donetsk and Luhansk republics were under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation from 11 May, 2014 to 26 January 2022. Thereby, the judge admitted the accusations from Kyiv that claim Moscow to be responsible for shooting down of the plane.

In its ruling on the admissibility of the petition by the Netherlands and Ukraine, the European Court of Human Rights also referred to the presence of Russian military in the eastern Ukraine since April 2014 and the large-scale deployment of Russian troops on August 2014 at the latest.

The judges then pointed out that Moscow "had a significant influence on the military strategy of the separatists, to whom had supplied weapons and other military equipment on a significant scale from the early days, and that finally at their had carried out artillery attacks at their request".

