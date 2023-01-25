Explained | Know all about flight MH17 as court readies to rule on Dutch case against Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) will on Wednesday (January 25), issue a decision on whether it will consider the merits of an inter-state application filed by the Netherlands against Russia over the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) in 2014. According to a statement issued by the Dutch foreign ministry on Monday, the court will determine if the application against Russia is admissible. "This is a major step towards establishing the truth and achieving justice and accountability for all the victims and their loved ones," the statement added.

What had happened to Flight MH17?

On July 17 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17)- which was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur- was brought down over eastern Ukraine. The flight was hit over the Donetsk region by what international investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. There were 283 passengers, including 196 Dutch nationals and 15 crew members on board. All were killed.

A report by the BBC on Wednesday said the Dutch government argues that Russia had played a key role in the air disaster and holds it responsible for the crash. Moscow, however, has denied any involvement.

Which conspiracy theories circulated regarding the flight's disappearance?

A lot of misinformation and theories were spread regarding the flight's downing. Some of these theories included hijacking, terrorist attacks, crew suicide, fire and a cyberattack.

What is the Netherlands' application against Russia?

The Netherlands argued that Russia played a key role in the downing of the Malaysian Airlines flight. The Dutch foreign ministry statement on Monday said that the government also believed that Moscow did not conduct an adequate investigation and failed to cooperate with the Netherlands' request for a criminal investigation. "In the view of the Netherlands this, combined with Russia’s repeated denial of any involvement in downing flight MH17, has caused the victims’ next of kin additional suffering," the statement added.

In 2020, the Netherlands lodged an application with the ECtHR regarding Russia's role in the downing of the flight.

At what time will the hearing take place?

The hearing, which is public will take place on Wednesday at 13.30 GMT (7 pm IST) at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. The ECtHR will determine if the Netherlands' application against Russia is admissible. The admissibility decision will depend on factors such as whether it was submitted on time, whether domestic legal remedies have been exhausted and Russia’s role in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and the downing of MH17, the Dutch foreign ministry statement said.

November 17, 2022: Dutch court convicts three of murder for downing of MH17

On November 17, last year, a Dutch court convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down the Malaysian Airlines flight with a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. The convictions, along with life sentences were handed to Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian. As per a report by the news agency Associated Press on November 18, 2022, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said evidence presented by prosecutors in the trial—proved that the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian fighters.

