Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war escalation, New Zealand’s new PM Chris Hipkins, & more

The Russian troops on Saturday launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Earlier, the region's nuclear power plant was captured by Russia. In other news, New Zealand's minister Chris Hipkins, who led the response of the country against the pandemic, will be replacing Jacinda Ardern as the next prime minister of the country. Meanwhile, protesters in huge numbers gathered in Madrid to protest against Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and demand his resignation.

The Russian army on Saturday (January 21) said that its troops launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Earlier in the conflict, Russia had captured the nuclear power plant in the region, where fighting was stalled for weeks, but it reportedly intensified recently.





Minister Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to replace Jacinda Ardern to become the country’s next prime minister.





Thousands gathered in Spain's capital Madrid to protest against the leftist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday in a rally supported by the far-right party Vox. The protest has been staged in the year when elections are to be held.

The chances of China facing a major Covid-19 rebound in the coming next two or three months is unlikely as 80 per cent of the country's population has been infected by the virus, said a major government scientist on Saturday.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car. The Lancashire Police, without specifying the name, said that it had issued a fixed penalty with a conditional offer to a 42-year-old man from London, BBC reported.





The United States administration on Friday (January 19) designated Russian mercenary group Wagner as an international criminal organisation with White House national security spokesperson John Kirby saying that the group is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses.





The Turkish government on Saturday cancelled the upcoming visit of the Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson in the wake of right-wing extremist planning a demonstration in Stockholm.





A Palestinian was shot dead by an Israeli civilian at a settler farm on Saturday in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing attack, stated the army reporting the latest incident as violence escalated in the region.





The Western allied failed to finalise the supply of German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. During defence ministers' talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, the United States including other allies agreed to send massive military assistance for Kyiv's fight against Russian forces, but the package didn't include the hotly-debated Geman tanks.



