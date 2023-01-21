Thousands of people stage protest against PM Sanchez's government in Spain

Thousands gathered in Spain's capital Madrid to protest against the leftist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday in a rally supported by the far-right party Vox. The protest has been staged in the year when elections are to be held.

The protesters were seen waving yellow and red Spanish flags and demanding PM Sanchez to step down. Some were also seen holding signs with the Socialist premier's photo and calling him a "traitor".

For the rally, around 30,000 people gathered at Cibeles Square in Madrid, as per the delegation of the central government in Madrid.

The organisers claimed around 700,000 people took part in the protests. Dozens of people belonging to the right-leaning civil society groups had called the protests which were supported by the conservative parties, which included Vox and Popular Party (PP), the country's main opposition conservative party.

The right is upset by the decision of the government to abolish the crime of sedition under which the court had convicted nine separatist leaders for their role in the abortive secession bid of Catalonia region in 2017.

The authorities replaced it with an offence which carried a lower prison sentence.

Conservatives have also expressed their anger over the flagship law against sexual violence in which penalties for committing the crime of rape were toughened but sentences for other sexual offences were eased.

While addressing the reporters before the rally started, Vox leader Santiago Abascal denounced "the worst government in history" which "has divided Spaniards and freed rapists and coup leaders".

