Spain: Thousands protest in support of primary healthcare in Madrid

In Madrid, thousands of protesters marched in support of the region's basic healthcare facilities and warned that any alteration to the system would "destroy" local healthcare. Under the banner, "Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the intention to dismantle primary care services," massive crowds gathered at four locations around the capital.

Primary healthcare services in the Madrid area have reportedly been under tremendous pressure for years due to a lack of funding and workforce, with the problem being made worse by subpar regional administration, according to unions.

A regional government spokesman who spoke to AFP said there were 200,000 people on the streets, but organisers gave a figure three times higher, saying 650,000 demonstrators had joined the protest.

"Your health should never depend on your wallet," read one huge green banner, while others read: "Health care is not for sale, it must be defended" as thousands of voices demanded the resignation of the region's right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

The demonstration comes before a strike by almost 5,000 local paediatricians and regional family doctors that is set on 21 November, in response to work overload, never-ending appointments, and lack of time with patients."

(With inputs from agencies)

