The fuss over German-made Leopard tanks as pressure mounts on Berlin to approve delivery

The Western allied failed to finalise the supply of German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. During defence ministers' talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, the United States including other allies agreed to send massive military assistance for Kyiv's fight against Russian forces, but the package didn't include the hotly-debated Geman tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who sought heavy tanks and long-range missiles, said that there was "no alternative" but for the West to give heavy tanks.

In his evening address, Zelensky said, "The partners are principled in their attitude -- they will support Ukraine as much as is necessary for our victory."

"Yes, we will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks, but every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative, that a decision about tanks must be made," he added.

Pressure mounts on Berlin?

Pressure has been growing on Germany to send the tanks to Ukraine. As it appears that the onus of decision has been pinpointed on Berlin, but the newly appointed Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday that it was “wrong” to say Germany was blocking a decision.

Pistorius mentioned that all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully. He further added that a lot of allies are saying that they share the views he again presented. 'There are good reasons for a delivery and there are good reasons against it," Pistorius said.

Meanwhile, Poland and Finland have hinted that they would be willing to send German tanks to Ukraine. However, they need German approval for the move.

Will US send heavy tanks to Ukraine?

As the West mulls over the decision of sending German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine, sources said that Berlin would move if Washington agreed to send its Abrams tanks.

But the US say that the Abrams would create logistical issues for Ukrainian troops as the fuel and maintenance required would be so different from any other equipment they use.

(With inputs from agencies)

