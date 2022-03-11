Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19 in China, and more

Russia has launched 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, towns and villages since February 24, Ukraine's armed forces said even as Russia declared its airborne troops were on move in Kyiv region. Also, Moscow has opened a case against Facebook's parent company Meta for calling for ''murder'' of Russians.

LIVE | Ukraine war: UK sanctions 386 Russian lawmakers

Moscow opens case against Meta for calling for 'murder' of Russians

China locks down city of 9 million as Covid cases surge

Sanctions will lead to a 'sharp contraction' of the Russian economy: IMF

US asks Chinese companies to comply or face delisting from Wall Street

Physicists say 'quantum gravity' could emerge from a holographic universe

Pics: After over a decade, Japan mourns victims of Fukushima disaster

India: Forest fire near Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal causes massive damage, controlling efforts underway

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders ICBM launch site's expansion, says report

West made a mistake by promising NATO membership to Ukraine: EU foreign policy chief Borrell

