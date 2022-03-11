North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders ICBM launch site's expansion, says report

In order to become a space power, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered expansion of site for launching intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) into an "ultramodern advanced base", state media KCNA reported on Friday.

During a visit to the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, Kim made the remarks. The location has not just been used to put a satellite in orbit, but also for various tests involving missile technology. It includes static rocket engines and space launch vehicles. South Korean and US officials have said that these require similar technology, which is generally used in ICBMs.

Also Read: North Korea preparing for new long-range ICBM’s full-range test, says US

This report by the KCNA coincided with South Korea and the United States jointly announcing that North Korea had used a new ICBM in its recent two weapons tests.

It is being done with the possible intention of firing it in disguise of launching a space vehicle.

Also Read: A 'troubling new strategic convergence': China plans to invest more in Russian energy, commodity firms

Kim inspected the base and ordered its modernisation and expansion to ensure that "various rockets could be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites, including a military reconnaissance satellite," the KCNA report said.

"It is the noble duty ... to turn the launching ground, associated with our state's great dream and ambition for a space power, into an ultramodern advanced base and a starting line of space conquest for the future," Kim was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)