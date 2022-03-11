Pics: After over a decade, Japan mourns victims of Fukushima disaster

After over a decade, Japan mourned the victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in 2011, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Candle vigil

A candle vigil was held in memory of earthquake and tsunami victims, on the 11th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Around 18,500 people were killed or left missing in the disaster, most of them claimed by the towering waves triggered by one of the strongest quakes ever recorded.

The ensuing nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant blanketed nearby areas with radiation. As a result, some towns were madeuninhabitable for years and displacing tens of thousands of residents.

(Photograph:AFP)