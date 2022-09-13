Top 10 world news: Rules for Queen's funeral, Ukraine war latest, more news

World leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral are likely to face many rules, even restrictions. It will be interesting to see in the coming days whether this leads to any diplomatic friction. In other news, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the country has recaptured sq km of territory. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Foreign dignitaries attending Queen’s funeral must travel by commercial flights



Visiting leaders can record brief statements when they sign condolence cards, but there won't be any "Autocue or makeup facilities," according to the instructions.

Zelensky claims troops recaptured over 6,000 sq km while some reached Russian border



Reports have claimed that Ukrainian troops are banging on the Russian border, having liberated one village after another near the areas.

In pics: Russians abandon armoured vehicles, weapons after Ukraine's counteroffensive



Ukraine seems to be fighting back strongly, with the help of weapons supplied by the West, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said that their forces are now in control of a large swathe of northeastern territory, wresting back control from Russia.

Google faces billions of dollars in damages in Europe



The legal suits are over Google's ad technology which, some regulators say, gives the platform undue advantage over rivals.

Australia confirms rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina; rain, flood expected in some parts of world



According to the World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency, it is for the first time in this century that La Niña has returned for three consecutive years.

Donald Trump vowed he won't leave White House or let Joe Biden move in, reveals new book



Trump's insistence against vacating the White House is a new detail and as CNN puts it, "adds new detail to the chaotic post-election period".

UK energy price freeze and tax cuts will give wealthiest families 'twice as much support’



According to the report, the government's "energy price guarantee" and national insurance cuts would provide the richest tenth of UK households with an average of £4,700 in support, compared to just £2,200 for the typical home in the bottom tenth.

Thailand: Activist jailed for 2 years for mocking queen by dressing like her at protest



In an interview prior to the hearing, Jatuporn said, “I have no intention to mock anyone. I dressed for myself on that day, for a version of myself in a Thai traditional dress.”

First US death due to monkeypox confirmed, the person was 'severely immunocompromised'



The health department of LA County advised that persons severely immunocompromised who suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early.

Saudi Arabia: Yemeni man arrested after claiming Mecca pilgrimage for Queen Elizabeth II



State television aired videos about the incident that featured the video clip with the banner obscured.



