First US death due to monkeypox confirmed, the person was 'severely immunocompromised'

In the United States, a Los Angeles County resident died after getting infected with the monkeypox virus. The local health officials announced on Monday (September 12) and also mentioned that the person had a compromised immune system. This is believed to be the first US fatality from the disease.

According to a spokesperson of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy. No details were published, besides the update on the patient, who was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalised.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking cases and has not confirmed any deaths in the country that is caused by the disease. LA County officials say they worked with the CDC on their case.

A statement by the health department of LA County read that to protect confidentiality and privacy, additional information on this case will not be made public.

It also advised that persons severely immunocompromised who suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.

The official account of Los Angeles County tweeted: "Registration is no longer required to receive the #monkeypox vaccine in LA County."

Across the world, monkeypox cases have been primarily reported among gay and bisexual men. It is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets.

The virus causes skin rashes, painful skin lesions and flu-like symptoms.

