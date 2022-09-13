In pics: Russians abandon armoured vehicles, weapons after Ukraine's counteroffensive

Ukraine seems to be fighting back strongly, with the help of weapons supplied by the West, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said that their forces are now in control of a large swathe of northeastern territory, wresting back control from Russia.

In a stunning shift of momentum, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its biggest setback since the early days of the invasion.

According to photos shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Russian troops are leaving behind huge arsenals of ammunition while retreating amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The images were published by the SBU's press service on Telegram and Twitter.