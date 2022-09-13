In pics: Russians abandon armoured vehicles, weapons after Ukraine's counteroffensive

Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:23 PM(IST)

Ukraine seems to be fighting back strongly, with the help of weapons supplied by the West, as President Volodymyr Zelensky said that their forces are now in control of a large swathe of northeastern territory, wresting back control from Russia.

In a stunning shift of momentum, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its biggest setback since the early days of the invasion.  

According to photos shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Russian troops are leaving behind huge arsenals of ammunition while retreating amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The images were published by the SBU's press service on Telegram and Twitter.

View in App

Abandoned Russian military equipment

This handout photograph taken on September 9, 2022 and released by the press-service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on September 11, 2022, shows abandoned Russian military equipment during the Ukarinian Army counter-offensive in Kharkiv region, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

(Photograph:AFP)

Ukraine's counteroffensive

This photograph taken on May 10, 2022, shows an abandoned armoured vehicle of the Ukrainian Army next to a destroyed house by shelling, near Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Photograph:AFP)

Ukraine seizes Russian equipments

This photograph taken on March 28, 2022, shows an abandoned Russian armoured vehicle in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after the Ukranian troops retaking it.

(Photograph:AFP)

Covered in snow

A column of Russian military vehicles is seen abandoned in the snow, in a forest not far from Kharkiv, in the east on March 6, 2022. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Shows Ukraine's fight back against Russians

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an abandoned munitions next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle near the village of Mala Rogan east of Kharkiv, on May 13, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sign of Russian setback?

Ukrainian service members transport a Russian armoured fighting vehicle captured during the counteroffensive

(Photograph:Reuters)

Russian shells and ammunition

Russian shells and ammunition captured by the Ukrainian armed forces

(Photograph:Reuters)

Russia losing weapons and territories to Ukraine

A Russian armoured fighting vehicle captured by the Ukrainian armed forces

(Photograph:Reuters)

Read in App