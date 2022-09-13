Thailand: Activist jailed for 2 years for mocking queen by dressing like her at protest

On Monday, a Thai court sentenced political activist Jatuporn ‘New’ Saeoueng, to two years in prison for allegedly mocking the country’s monarchy by dressing up as the Thai queen. However, the 25-year-old has denied all charges saying that she just wore a traditional dress. The activist was found guilty of supposedly dressing as Queen Suthida during a street protest in Bangkok.

Thailand’s infamous “lese majeste” laws are some of the strictest in the world, which entail that it is a crime to defame or insult King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other royals. These laws have virtually made any criticism against the monarchy a punishable offence. The country’s rights groups have indicated that these laws are often used to quash any protest movement which has demanded the reform of Thailand’s powerful monarchy over the years.

On October 29, 2020, Jatuporn ‘New’ Saeoueng wore a pink dress and walked a “red carpet” at a mock fashion show held in Bangkok, as a fellow protestor held an umbrella over her. The rally was reportedly billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show held by King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s daughter, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. Notably, this is one of the several ‘red carpet protests’ held in Bangkok that year which were critical of the monarchy’s lavish lifestyle while citizens were struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview prior to the hearing, Jatuporn said, “I have no intention to mock anyone. I dressed for myself on that day, for a version of myself in a Thai traditional dress.” According to her lawyer, the 25-year-old is charged with intentionally mocking the monarchy through her actions. Meanwhile, human rights groups in the country have strongly criticised Monday’s verdict. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights indicated that Jatuporn is one of the 210 activists who have been charged with insulting the monarchy in the past two years.

Queen Suthida, is known to dress in elegant silk clothes for public and formal occasions and similar to most royals in the country, often have attendants holding a ceremonial umbrella over them. Initially, Bangkok’s Criminal Court had sentenced the activist to three years in prison for violating the lese majeste law, said the legal aid group, but was immediately reduced to two years. She was also fined 1,000 baht ($27.50).

Jatuporn’s lawyer, Krisadang Nutcharat indicated that her client has denied the charges all along asserting that she usually wears a traditional Thai dress. “But the court sees it as mockery and defamatory towards the monarchy,” said Krisadang, adding that his client who is a transgender will appeal the ruling. Currently, Jatuporn has been sent to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution while she waits for another court’s ruling on her request to be freed on bail.

A statement by Amnesty International read, “The mock fashion show was a satirical take on the political situation of the country – a peaceful public event akin to a street festival with music, food and dancing,” said Kyle Ward, the deputy secretary general of the human rights group. He added, “Participants should not be punished for participating in a peaceful assembly.” The statement also urged the authorities to “immediately drop all charges” saying that these people were merely exercising their human right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

In 2014, the protest movement which had initially targeted the military-backed government for conducting a coup and seizing the power from a democratically elected government also paved the way for speaking critically of Thailand’s monarchy, which was earlier considered taboo. This has led to many demonstrations held in the country since King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2019, which demand greater scrutiny of the monarchy in Thailand. However, the protest leaders have exercised caution as they ask for a reform of the institution as opposed to complete abolishment.



