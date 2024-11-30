New Delhi, India

Syrian forces withdrew from Aleppo and other strategic towns in Idlib and Hama provinces as rebel fighters launched a major offensive this week against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Assad’s long-time allies Iran and Russia also failed to see the attack coming, prompting the Russian Air Force on Friday (Nov 29) to launch an aerial offensive against Syrian armed opposition forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. India's southernmost state of Tamil Nadu was hit by cyclone Fengal Saturday evening, with heavy rains battering Chennai and Puducherry. The IMD also issued a red alert for at least ten districts of the states in southern India given incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Hindus in Bangladesh continue to face mob violence as another ISKCON centre was assaulted on Saturday and another monk was detained by authorities.

Rebels seize Aleppo, other strategic towns in Syria; Iran says its consulate attacked

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s two-decade-old hold on power has been challenged in a major rebel attack on Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city. The blitzkrieg, led by militant Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), caught the Syrian forces off guard and forced them out of the city.

Cyclone Fengal makes landfall in India's Tamil Nadu, red alert issued in 10 districts

Cyclone Fengal made landfall in India's southernmost state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (Nov 30) evening. The storm is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast in the next three hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ISKCON centre vandalised, another priest detained in Bangladesh amid unrest

Amid rising attacks on minority communities, Bangladesh authorities have detained another monk associated with the Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON.

Ajit Pawar says Maharashtra CM will be from BJP, allies to get deputy CM posts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar, who currently holds the position of deputy chief minister in the caretaker government, confirmed on Saturday that the state will be led by a BJP chief minister and there will be two deputy chief ministers from other Mahayuti constituents.

Pro-EU protest in Georgia: Police say 107 arrested during second day of stir

Georgia on Saturday said 107 people were arrested during a second day of protests sparked by the government's decision to delay European Union membership talks amid a post-election crisis.

Delhi’s ‘very poor’ air chokes economy, deals $300mn blow to local businesses

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category Saturday (Nov 30) morning, continuing a trend observed throughout the past week.

AAP decries 'attack' on Arvind Kejriwal, police detain man for throwing 'water' at ex-CM

Delhi Police on Saturday detained a bus marshal for throwing a liquid, which the police said was water on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra (walk on foot).

Bangladesh freezes 17 bank accounts linked to ISKCON amid rising attacks on Hindus

Bangladesh authorities Saturday (Nov 30) ordered the freezing of at least 17 bank accounts related to Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON.

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan ready for hybrid model under conditions - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with new lawsuit, accused of dangling a woman from 17th floor balcony

A new week and a new lawsuit! Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by a fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan.