New Delhi, India

A new week and a new lawsuit! Disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by a fashion designer Bryana Bana Bongolan.

A 17-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on November 27, accuses the rapper of sexual battery, emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Combs allegedly threatened to kill her as he dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony. She's seeking $10 million in damages for the lasting emotional distress.

Bongolan states in the new lawsuit that Combs allegedly dandled her over the side of his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura's balcony after storming into her ex's apartment in the early morning of September 26, 2016.

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

She alleges that Combs grabbed her breasts and yelled at him as she tried to fight him off.

Giving details of the alleged horrifying incident, Bongolan said he grabbed her armpits and “lifted her up on the banister of the 17th floor balcony, while yelling, ‘Do you know what the f**k you did? Do you know what the fuck you did?’” the lawsuit claims.

Despite Ventura's intervention, he didn't leave her. She claimed that Combs pulled her over the balcony and slammed her onto the balcony’s patio furniture, including a table.

Moreover, Bongolan also mentions witnessing several instances of physical abuse between Combs and then-girlfriend Ventura.

In the lawsuit, she claims that she saw Ventura covered in bruises or with a black eye, which was allegedly the result of Combs' physical assault.

Detailing one of the shocking fights, Bongolan claims that Combs threw a large kitchen knife at Ventura, who also threw one back at him in self-defence.

Bongolan also reveals how Combs allegedly cornered her, saying, “I’m the motherf**king devil.”

The shocking balcony incident is also mentioned in Ventura's now-settled sexual abuse lawsuit against Combs.

In the case filing, she mentioned how Combs picked up a woman “like a child” and dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony.

Combs' lawyer has firmly denied Bongolan's allegations.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Combs' legal representative says, ''Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

The new lawsuit comes a few days after his bail request was denied by a judge in New York City for the third time in a sex trafficking case. He is currently jailed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.