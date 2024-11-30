New Delhi, India

It was the best Thanksgiving for the theatre owners and Hollywood, and, all thanks to Moana 2. Disney's movie soared to the top of the box office with a record-shattering opening during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Moana 2 box office earning

Moana 2 was one of the most highly anticipated sequels that moviegoers were looking up to, and the box office numbers indicate that it has received a warm welcome.

With a record-shattering opening, the movie earned $57.5 million on Wednesday, followed by $28 million on Thursday, as per THR.

With these numbers, the movie is already the third biggest for an animated title after Incredibles 2 ($71.2 million) and Inside Out 2 ($63.6 million).

The movie is projected to earn $175 million in the first five days of its release. If the movie earns this much, then it will easily cross the Thanksgiving weekend record-holders such as Frozen II ($125 million) and Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($109 million).

Globally, the animated movie has already earned $109.6 million.

Looking at the movie's box office performance, it seems like the movie is on its way to breaking several box office earnings.

Directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel brings back Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

As per the official description, Moana 2 will see “Moana and Maui (get together) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

(With inputs from agencies)