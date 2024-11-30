New Delhi, India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan. The development reported by news agency PTI also mentioned some demands by the PCB if the board were to accept the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC event.

Advertisment

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," reported PTI quoting a PCB source.

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," the report further added as per the source.

Also Read: India's Mohammed Shami injured again? Pacer offers update in social media post

Advertisment

"Pakistan has taken only one stance and that is in future, it will also not play in India in any ICC events and the Hybrid model should be applied for all future ICC events that Pakistan and India will play their games at neutral venues," he said.

If accepted, India is likely to play its matches in UAE under the hybrid model including the semi-final and the final, given they qualify.

Both countries do not play bilateral cricket due to political tensions. The two sides have only met in ICC events since 2012.

Advertisment

India had decided not to play in Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 last year as well and the tournament was played under a hybrid model with India's games being scheduled in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, however, travelled to India for the ODI World Cup 2023 immediately after the ODI WC and hoped for India to return the favour.

The Champions Trophy is expected to be played from February 19 to March 9 across three venues in Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies)