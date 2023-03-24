Top 10 world news: Rahul Gandhi disqualified, France bans TikTok, more news

Politics in India was stirring on Friday (March 24) as Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent face of the Opposition was disqualified from the parliament after his conviction in a case. PM Narendra Modi-led government faced criticism from Opposition ranks. In other news, Ukraine said that Russian rockets killed 5 people in a humanitarian support centre in east Ukraine. Meanwhile, France has banned use of TikTok on phones public sector employees use for official purposes. Check out our Top 10 world news to know this and more.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat notification on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the membership as per the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Russian rockets fired on east Ukraine town kill 5 in humanitarian support centre, says Kyiv



Of those killed, three were women and two were men, the emergency services informed.

France bans 'recreational' apps like TikTok from public sector employees' work phones



The European Commission and countries like the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and recently New Zealand have told government officials that they cannot use TikTok on work devices over fears of its ties to the Chinese government.

Twitter blue ticks to disappear on April 1, here's what to do to retain them



Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, had indicated recently that 'legacy' blue ticks would be removed in near future.

‘Need to go to Kyiv or Lviv’, says Putin’s top aide after Moscow suffers setbacks in war



Medvedev, who served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012, has emerged as one of the most hawkish leaders in recent times, routinely issuing blustery and hyperbolic statements.

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi's statue defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Ontario, says report



The six-foot-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was gifted by the Indian government was vandalised in the early hours of Thursday near the City Hall in Hamilton city of Ontario.

King Charles' France visit postponed as pension protests turn violent



The decision to postpone the visit was taken after King Charles had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Hindenburg report knocks off $526 million from Jack Dorsey’s wealth



According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jack Dorsey's net worth saw an 11 per cent drop and now stands at around $4.4 billion.

Record number of book ban attempts registered in the US in 2022: Report



Most books containing LGBTQIA themes or racial undertones were targetted for the censorship drive.

Digital artwork secretly honouring Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists removed



US-based artist Patrick Amadon developed the art piece titled 'No Rioters' wherein he inserted names of the jailed activists.