Top 10 world news: QUAD foreign ministers meet in Delhi, battle for Bakhmut rages in Ukraine, and more

The war in Ukraine prominently featured in Quad foreign ministers meet which unlike previous day's G20 foreign ministers' meet, concluded with a joint statement. On the frontline of conflict, the battle for Bakhmut appeared to be reaching its conclusion. Meanwhile, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life on Friday (March 3) for murdering his wife and son.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Terrorism, Myanmar, Ukraine and the South China Sea figured prominently in the Quad meeting of foreign ministers of host India, Australia, Japan and the United States that took place in New Delhi on Friday morning.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed on Friday that the Russians have surrounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Other reports claimed that the fight for the key battleground city is raging 'round-the-clock'.

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life on Friday (March 3) for murdering his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh, 54, scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, to consecutive life terms for the June 7, 2021 murders of his son Paul and wife Maggie.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iranian capital Tehran on Friday (March 3) for discussions with officials. Visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief comes after discovery of uranium particles in Iran just under weapons-grade level. The Vienna-based international organisation is seeking to get Iranian co-operation over its nuclear activities.

India called out Pakistan's 'malicious propaganda' while using its right to reply in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to respond to Pakistan's representative, Hina Rabbani Khar's critique of New Delhi's defence acquisitions.

Authorities on Friday (March 3) arrested two Kansas men for illegally exporting technology to Russia. According to a statement issued by the US Department of Justice, the men were arrested on charges related to a years-long scheme to circumvent American export laws that included the illegal export of aviation-related technology to Russia after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the imposition of stricter restrictions on exports to Russia.

Barely 48 hours after being crowned as the world’s richest person, tech billionaire Elon Musk lost the tag once again since he lost $1.9 billion of wealth in a single day, causing him to slide into second place.

At least 70 hippopotamuses which were illegally imported by Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar from Africa in the 1980s and currently living near his former ranch are being considered to be sent to India and Mexico as local authorities plan to control their population.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on the Indore pitch used during the third Test between India and Australia, by rating it ‘poor’. This decision came hours after the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series ended inside three days with Australia winning it by nine wickets. Although the previous two Tests also got wrapped up well before stumps on day three, this Indore pitch has received three demerit points as the match referee Chris Broad feels ‘the pitch that was very dry didn’t provide the right balance between bat and ball.’