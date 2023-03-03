US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence for murdering his wife and son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life on Friday (March 3) for murdering his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh, 54, scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, to consecutive life terms for the June 7, 2021 murders of his son Paul and wife Maggie.

The judge dismissed Murdaugh's claims of innocence as "not credible." He told the disgraced lawyer that he must "see Paul and Maggie during the night times when you're attempting to go to sleep."

"I'm sure they come and visit you," the judge said.

Murdaugh was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. The jury members deliberated for less than three hours to reach their decision after a weeks-long hearing.

The case has drawn intense media coverage, given the Murdaugh family's immense political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial took place. For decades until 2006, the family members served as the leading prosecutors in the area, and Alex Murdaugh himself was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders.

The prosecution had accused that Murdaugh killed his wife and son after he realised that information about his years of stealing millions from his law firm and clients to fund his opioid addiction was about to go public.

(With inputs from agencies)

