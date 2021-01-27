Top 10 world news: Putin warns against tech giants, Youtube suspends Trump channel, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of tech giants' increasing influence that he said competed with states. Lebanon has rolled out tanks amid anti-lockdown protests. Meanwhile, Youtube has suspended former US President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely. Read this and much more in Top 10 world news.

AstraZeneca clarifies will attend EU meeting on Covid-19 vaccine delay

The EU contract with AstraZeneca is an advance purchase agreement for the supply of at least 300 million doses provided that the vaccine is approved as safe and effective.

After Biden-Putin phone call, Russia's lower house of Parliament approves New START nuclear control treaty





The treaty which expires next week on February 5 sets the limits to the number of nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that the US and Russia can possess.

Putin warns against influence of tech giants, says they 'compete' with states





Putin sounded the warning during his virtual address at Davos virtual economic summit

Lebanon rolls out tanks amid anti-lockdown protests





The coronavirus cases have spiked in the country after families reportedly gathered during the year-end holidays and authorities allowed bars to stay open until 3:00 am.

China deploys anal swabs to test for coronavirus





Doctors in China say the said way can be more effective in detecting the virus.

US judge blocks President Biden's 100-day pause on deportations





Judge Drew Tipton granted a 14-day temporary restraining order until the case could be further examined on request by state’s Republican attorney-general Ken Paxton.

Youtube suspends Donald Trump from platform indefinitely

https://www.wionews.com/world/youtube-suspends-donald-trump-from-platform-indefinitely-359653

Number of social media platforms including Twitter, and Facebook have taken action against Trump after the January 6 Capitol Hill violence

Israel waging 'psychological war', Iran says





Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, also vowed that his country was ready and willing to defend itself.

Amazon set to launch in Poland



Poland, which has a population of 38 million people, is one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon website.

UK COVID variant sufferers cough more, but smell less affected: Survey





The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.