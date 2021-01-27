China deploys anal swabs to test for coronavirus

China has begun using anal swabs to test people at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Doctors in China say the said way can be more effective in detecting the virus.

In order to confirm if the method works, officials took anal swabs from residents of neighbourhoods with confirmed Covid-19 cases in Beijing last week. Those in designated quarantine facilities have also undergone the test.

The anal swabs method "can increase the detection rate of infected people" as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, a senior doctor from Beijing's You'an Hospital, said.

Users of China's popular Twitter-like Weibo social media platform reacted to the method with a mix of mirth and horror. And a few chimed in with dark humour.

CCTV said on Sunday anal swabs would not be used as widely as other methods, as the technique was "not convenient."

Small outbreaks in recent weeks have seen multiple cities in northern China sealed off from the rest of the country and prompted mass testing campaigns.

China, to this end, has imposed stricter requirements on international arrivals in an effort to keep domestic transmission close to zero.

All arrivals into the country must have multiple negative test results and quarantine for at least 14 days in a designated hotel on arrival.