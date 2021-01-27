Amazon set to launch in Poland

US e-commerce giant Amazon is set to launch a Polish-language site and began the process of registering companies that want to sell to customers through its platform.

Poland, which has a population of 38 million people, is one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon website.

"The next step is to bring a full consumer retail offering to Poland and we are making those plans now," Alex Ootes, Amazon's Vice President for EU expansion, said in a statement.

The decision sent shares in top local rival Allegro down by over 7 per cent.

Amazon has been present in Poland since 2014 with nine logistics centres but customers have had to order via its international websites, adding to costs. Local media have reported for months that the group was preparing to launch a local online shopping platform.

(with inputs from agencies)