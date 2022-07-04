Top 10 world news: Putin tells Russian troops to fight on, and more

Putin on ordered Russian soldiers to press on deeper into Donbas after Russian victory in Lysychansk. Zelensky said that rebuilding war-torn Ukraine is the "common task of the whole democratic world". Also read a report on CoVarScan, new COVID-19 test that can detect all variants in hours.

Click on the links to read the full report

Fight on, Vladimir Putin tells Russian troops after capture of Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian soldiers to press on deeper into Donbas after Russian victory in Lysychansk.

Ukraine's recovery cost $750 billion? Zelensky says reconstruction a common task for democratic world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (July 4) that rebuilding war-torn Ukraine is the "common task of the whole democratic world".

New poll shows 71% Americans do not want Biden to run for re-election

A new poll conducted by Harvard University has shown that 71 per cent of Americans do not US President Joe Biden to run for re-election.

What is CoVarScan? A new COVID-19 test that can detect all variants in hours

United States scientists have developed a new test to identify all current variants of coronavirus (COVID-19) quickly and accurately.

'Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem...': Bezos slams Biden's appeal for lower gasoline prices

World third-richest person Jeff Bezos slammed United States President Joe Biden for calling on companies running gasoline stations to lower their prices.

Chelsea plot shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid his desire to leave Manchester United this summer

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer.

Macron ditches minister accused of rape in cabinet reshuffle

France President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (July 4) replaced a cabinet minister who faces rape allegations and is target of a probe.

Officials say 12 bodies found after South China Sea typhoon shipwreck

Chinese authorities said on Monday (July 4) that they found 12 bodies after a devasting shipwreck in the South China Sea.

Kremlin says Vladimir Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden on July 4

As the United States is celebrating Independence Day on Monday (July 4), Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate US President Joe Biden because of Washington's "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow.

Justice Department should prosecute Donald Trump for US Capitol riot: Liz Cheney

The vice-chair of US House committee probing the last year’s January 6 riots said that it would not hesitate to prosecute Donald Trump and that it could make multiple referrals to the Department of Justice seeking criminal charges against the former president.