Top 10 world news: Putin says NATO fighting Ukraine war, 58 dead in Italy boat accident, and more

Putin has accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country and said the West planned to break up Russia.

"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel.

Fifty-eight migrants died and 80 others survived after their boat sank off the Italian coastal city of Crotone in the southern region of Calabria on Sunday (February 26). Speaking to the news agency Reuters, Danilo Maida, a spokesperson for the firefighters' service in Calabria, said that firefighters and other emergency workers were looking for more survivors at sea using jet skis, but conditions were harsh, making the search difficult.

A helicopter operated by the African Union (AU) peace mission crashed in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Saturday (February 25), killing three people and injuring eight others. A statement by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Sunday said 11 passengers, including officers from Somalia's army, were aboard the helicopter. The helicopter was on a joint familiarisation training mission for Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) drills.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a case linked to alleged corruption in excise policy, which has now been scrapped.

Nikki Haley, who has announced to run for the presidential candidate of the Republican Party, has declared that if elected, she will stop all foreign aid to nations that hate the US. This entails China, Pakistan, and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys."

Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected terror attack, on Sunday (February 26) in the northern West Bank town of Huwara, near Nablus, as per local media reports citing officials. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a Palestinian gunman opened fire at an Israeli-owned car and fled the scene. Subsequently, the two victims were taken to the hospital where they later passed away.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain on February 26 vowed to fix the Brexit challenges, saying that his administration will pursue a new deal with the European Union to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol. This protocol is a trading arrangement, negotiated during Brexit talks by previous Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson, that allows goods to be transported across the Irish land border without the need for checks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was spotted enjoying a cup of tea in the streets of India during his visit to the South Asian nation. In a Twitter post on Sunday by the German Embassy in India, Scholz was seen in front of a tea stall.

In February 2019, less than two weeks after a terrorist attack on Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir took the lives of 40 Indian men in uniform, New Delhi launched air raids at secretive Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camps in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Balakot.