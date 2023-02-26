Somalia: Helicopter crashes in Lower Shabelle region, killing 3, injuring 8

A helicopter operated by the African Union (AU) peace mission crashed in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Saturday (February 25), killing three people and injuring eight others. A statement by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Sunday said 11 passengers, including officers from Somalia's army, were aboard the helicopter. The helicopter was on a joint familiarisation training mission for Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) drills.

"Regrettably, three of the eleven passengers on board lost their lives. Eight injured officers have been evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention. The SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, commiserates with the families of the deceased and wishes the injured officers quick recovery," the statement said.

The statement added that an investigation has been launched into the crash but did not divulge details about the nationalities of the deceased.

The ATMIS has been helping Somalia in its war against the Al Shabaab. On Tuesday, ten people were killed in an attack in the capital city of Mogadishu claimed by the Al-Shabaab. Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a witness said the attack began with a car bomb blast followed by a gunfight that went on for hours at a house where several lawmakers were believed to be staying.

A suicide bomber first detonated a car outside the house and then Al Shabaab militants stormed in while firing guns. The gunfight between the group and security forces lasted for about eight hours. In a statement, Somalia's information ministry said that four soldiers and three civilians were injured before the fighting ended.

(With inputs from agencies)

