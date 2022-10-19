Top 10 world news: Putin declares martial law, UK PM Truss will not quit, and more

Weeks after annexing the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia through a series of referendums, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced he was imposing martial law in the regions. In other news, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told the parliament on Wednesday that she is “a fighter not a quitter” as calls for her resignation continue to grow. Truss’ popularity has taken a serious hit after the announcement of unfunded tax cuts which resulted in damages to the UK economy.



Putin declares martial law in the four annexed Ukrainian territories

Weeks after annexing the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia through a series of referendums, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced he was imposing martial law in the regions.

Liz Truss says 'I am not a quitter' as calls for her resignation grow in UK

British Prime Minister Liz Truss told the parliament on Wednesday that she is “a fighter not a quitter” as calls for her resignation continue to grow. Truss’ popularity has taken a serious hit after the announcement of unfunded tax cuts which resulted in damages to the UK economy.



After UK, Australia to also investigate reports that China hired its ex-military pilots

A day after it was revealed that former British pilots were being poached by the Chinese military to train its troops, Australia has said it will also investigate such reports.

Donald Trump expected to testify in defamation lawsuit involving rape accuser

Former United States President Donald Trump is expected to testify in the defamation case involving columnist E. Jean Carroll who accused him of rape. Trump’s lawyers asked the court for a delayed date for his deposition, but Judge Lewis Kaplan made it clear that it will go ahead as decided.

French court charges German pharma firm Merck with ‘deceit’ over thyroid drug

A French court has ordered a formal investigation of German pharmaceutical firm Merck for failing to inform patients about the side effects of its thyroid drug, Levothyrox.

New airbase coming up near Indo-Pak border: Indian PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that a new airbase will be coming up in western Gujarat state near the Indo-Pakistan border.



Indian rupee falls to record low against United States dollar, crosses 83-mark

The Indian rupee dropped by 71 paise during intraday trade to hit the all-time record low of 83 against the United States dollar on Wednesday. It followed the trend of the US dollar strengthening its position against most major currencies including the pound in the United Kingdom.

Who is Mallikarjun Kharge? The first non-Gandhi Congress chief in 24 years, pitted against BJP's might

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the president of the Indian National Congress on Wednesday (October 19) as he defeated Shashi Tharoor in the party election, only the sixth in its history of 137 years.



Lack of exercise can cost global governments $27bn a year by 2030, WHO warns

A new report suggests that the lack of exercise and healthy physical activities can cost governments around the world more than $27 billion per year.

'It can impact Pakistan’s visit...': PCB issues strong statement after Jay Shah's comments on Asia Cup

Jay Shah, after the BCCI AGM on Tuesday (October 18) in Mumbai, made an explosive claim that India won't be touring to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup 2023 edition and, hence, the continental tournament will be held at a neutral venue.