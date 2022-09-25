Top 10 world news: Putin appoints ‘Butcher of Mariupol’, Super Typhoon Noru makes landfall and more

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s deputy defence minister Dmitry Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev. Bulgakov was in charge of logistics in the war. In other news, Authorities confirmed on Sunday that super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines after coastal communities were evacuated.

Putin fires deputy defence chief after supply failures in Ukraine; appoints 'Butcher of Mariupol' in place

“Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defence,” said Russia’s defence minister on Telegram, on Saturday. Reportedly, the country’s president Vladimir Putin fired him following the military’s dwindling logistics operations in Ukraine.

Super Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Philippines, coastal communities evacuated

Authorities confirmed on Sunday that super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines after coastal communities were evacuated. According to the state weather forecaster, the typhoon slammed in Burdeos municipality on the Polillo islands.

Russian president is knowingly 'sending its citizens to their death', says Ukraine



Warning Russians that their president was knowingly "sending them to their death," in his address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal to them to surrender on getting opportunity. Calling on Moscow's forces to surrender, Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces would “liberate our entire country.”

Polling underway in Italy; far-right leader Giorgia Meloni expected to become the new PM

Italy is gearing up for its most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party won almost a century ago. Polling is underway and will continue till 23:00 (21:00 GMT) as Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party looks set to become the first female prime minister of the country.

Bangladesh: At least 24 killed, several missing after ‘overcrowded’ ferry capsizes

On Sunday, at least 24 people were killed and dozens went missing after a ferry carrying nearly 50 pilgrims capsized in a river in Bangladesh, said the police. Meanwhile, at least 10 victims have been rescued and taken to the hospital, reported the local media.



Britons have less than a week to spend old paper banknotes worth £11 billion

Britons have just six days left to spend £11 billion ($12.4 billion) of paper banknotes before they cease to be legal tender. The Bank of England (BOE) announced Friday that as of September 30, about £6 billion in old £50 notes and more than £5 billion in old £20 notes will no longer be recognised by UK businesses.



Poll: Biden, his party struggle ahead of midterms, as most Dems look elsewhere for 2024

According to the recent poll by ABC News/Washington Post, the incumbent United States President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party are struggling ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, the poll also shows that at least 56% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in the party want someone else for the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.



Uproar over Sikh student being detained at US university for carrying holy 'kirpan'

A Sikh student at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, was allegedly detained for wearing kirpan— a ceremonial dagger and one of the five sacred symbols that an orthodox Sikh must wear.

Nostradamus book sells like hot cakes after prophecy on Queen’s death proves correct

Nostradamus, the 16th-century French seer and astrologer, has been famous for his predictions. He has been credited with making accurate prophecies of the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attacks and the wars in Europe.

Humans yet to set foot on Mars, but the red planet is already 'littered' with 7000 kg of our trash

Mars is a far away dream. That is not to say that humans haven't reached the planet, we have, albeit, by proxy, our rovers have been on the red soil. However, no man has ever stepped foot on Mars's surface. Yet, as per a new estimate, our race has already littered the red planet with more than 15,000 pounds or 7,000 kilogrammes of trash.