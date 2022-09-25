Bangladesh: At least 24 killed, several missing after ‘overcrowded’ ferry capsizes

On Sunday, at least 24 people were killed and dozens went missing after a ferry carrying nearly 50 pilgrims capsized in a river in Bangladesh, said the police. Meanwhile, at least 10 victims have been rescued and taken to the hospital, reported the local media.

“Firefighters and divers are searching for more bodies,” said the local police officer, Shafiqul Islam. The incident reportedly took place in the middle of the Karotoa river in the northern region of the country.

The bodies recovered till now included women and children, said Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh. He added, “The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing.” A video of the incident shows the overcrowded boat suddenly flipped and the people fell into the muddy water while dozens of people standing on the banks started screaming and shouting.

According to the local police, the boat was packed with 50 Hindu pilgrims. Reportedly, hundreds of people die every year in Bangladesh because of ferry accidents, which have been attributed to it being a low-lying delta country on the course of two rivers Ganga and Brahmaputra.

Bangladesh also has an extensive network of 230 rivers. Naval officers have also indicated that 95% of the thousands of small and medium-sized boats do not meet any safety regulations. These boats are then overloaded with people making these accidents a common sight.

Every year, thousands of Hindu pilgrims make their way to the Bodeshwari Temple, which was the case today too, as it marks the beginning of Durga Puja, one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the Muslim-majority country.

In May, earlier this year, 26 people died after an overcrowded speed boat collided with a bulk carrier carrying sand at the time and sank on the Padma River, one of the major rivers in the country. In December 2021, at least 40 people were killed after a three-storey ferry caught fire. In the month of June, last year, a collision between two vessels led to the death of at least 32 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

