Top 10 world news: Palestinian-Israelis clash, 'risk of genocide; in China, and more

A few weeks after the Israel-Gaza ceasefire, Israeli groups prepared to carry out their flag procession in east Jerusalem on Tuesday and hoped to pass through Jerusalem's Old City as reports said there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces at the Damascus Gate. Meanwhile, after G7 leaders on Sunday called on China in a joint statement after their meeting 'to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang, now Belgian lawmakers have put forward a resolution warning of a "serious risk of genocide" against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang region.

Click on headlines to read more

Palestinians, Israeli forces clash as east Jerusalem simmers over march

Authorities last week had delayed the march over security threat in the route as former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly put off the march by a week.

Russia removes Belarusian opposition leader from Tsikhanouskaya wanted list

Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile last year after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on protesters who accused him of rigging his 2020 re-election, a vote Tsikhanouskaya's supporters say she won.

AstraZeneca's antibody fails in protecting exposed patients from COVID-19

The study was performed on participants who were unvaccinated adults and had been exposed to a person who had been infected by the deadly coronavirus in the past eight days.

Now, Belgian MPs warn 'risk of genocide' of China's Uyghurs

Belgian lawmakers on Tuesday put forward a resolution warning of a "serious risk of genocide" against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang region, adding to Western pressure on Beijing.

Amid pandemic, Germany's birth rate climbs to record high

Germany which was hit hard with the virus in the past year recorded the highest birth rate since 1998, according to authorities.

Cricket: BCCI announces 15-member squad for WTC Final against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played from June 18 to 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Ikea's French store fined $1.2 million for illegally spying on employees

The French subsidiary of the Swedish furniture store, Ikea, has been found guilty of illegally spying on its employees and aspiring candidates.

Two Asiatic bear cubs orphaned near India-Pakistan border get new home

Years of hostilities and an electric fence along a de facto border between India and Pakistan have taken a toll not just on humans, but also wildlife which has been badly afflicted in one of the world's most militarised regions.

No social distancing, masks at Wuhan's mass graduation ceremony

Students in navy gowns and mortarboards sat in crowded rows, without social distancing or face masks during the graduation ceremony attended by thousands of students.

Nearly 62% EU residents used personal contacts to get access to healthcare

Almost a third of residents in the EU countries have used their personal connections to access health care services during the Covid pandemic.