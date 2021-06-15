AstraZeneca's antibody fails in protecting exposed patients from COVID-19

AstraZeneca’s recent study of its monoclonal antibody treatment has revealed that it failed to prevent the symptomatic coronavirus in people who had been recently exposed to the virus.

AZD7442 did reduce the risk of getting symptomatically infected by nearly 33 per cent, when compared to a placebo. However, it failed to meet the goal of preventing the symptomatic COVID-19 completely.

"While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement.

The study was performed on participants who were unvaccinated adults (older than 18 years of age) and had been surely exposed to a person who had been infected by the deadly coronavirus in the past eight days.

AstraZeneca has also started a study about the treatment in pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease.

