Top 10 world news: NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine, and more

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the alliance would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine after calls from Kyiv to help stop Russia's bombardments. After Ukraine's nuclear power plant was hit, Russia blamed the explosion on Ukrainian "saboteurs" calling it "monstrous provocation".

LIVE | No NATO planes, troops to operate in Ukraine: Stoltenberg

"The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," Stoltenberg said after an urgent meeting with NATO foreign ministers.

Russia blames Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant attack on Ukrainian 'saboteurs'

"Last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," Russia's defence ministry said.

Ukraine to sell NFTs to fund attack against Russia, says Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said that the country will sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to fund the attack against Russia.

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Russia backs jail time for 'fake' army news, restricts media

Russian lawmakers moved Friday to impose harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army, which a senior lawmaker said will apply to foreigners too, as Moscow moves to muffle dissent over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis:Hungary PM Orban calls sanctions 'double-edged weapon'

Hungary has supported European Union sanctions against Russia but its own economy will be also inevitably impacted by them, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

What is the chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes?

A small briefcase, known as the Cheget, is kept close to the president at all times, linking him to the command and control network of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. The Cheget does not contain a nuclear launch button but rather transmits launch orders to the central military command.

Russian space agency Roscosmos ceases joint experiments on International Space Station

Russian space agency Roscosmos has ceased joint experiments with Germany on the International Space Station.

New CDC guidelines say that more than 90% of US population doesn't need masks anymore

The US Centres for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said that almost 93 per cent of the population in the US lives in locations where the coronavirus level is so low that people do not need to wear masks indoors.

Covid-19: Hong Kong retail chains ration staples to curb panic buying

Two of Hong Kong's largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items on Friday to curb panic buying that has plagued the city over the past week amid fears of a citywide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.

Melinda Gates calls meeting Epstein 'abhorrent', slams ex-husband Bill's friendship with him

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates has called Jeffrey Epstein "evil personified," and slammed ex-husband Bill Gates for having met him multiple times.