Russia blames Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant attack on Ukrainian 'saboteurs'

After Ukraine's nuclear power plant was hit, Russia blamed the explosion on Ukrainian "saboteurs" calling it "monstrous provocation".

"Last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," Russia's defence ministry said.

The defence ministry added that the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area was under Russian control since February 28.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss called for an urgent meeting of the UNSC after Russian forces attacked the nuclear power plant. The IAEA said the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant did not affect "essential" equipment.

However, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov alleged that "at about 2 am during a patrol of guarded territory adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a mobile patrol of the National Guard came under attack from a Ukrainian sabotage group".

"To provoke return fire on the building, heavy small arms fire was opened on Russian National Guard servicemen from the windows of several floors of a training complex located outside the power plant," he said.

According to Igor Konashenkov, the "sabotage group" abandoned the training complex after the Russian patrol group returned fire to suppress the attack as it was set on fire and they left.

The IAEA said the training facility at the nuclear site at Zaporizhzhia which was hit was not part of the plant's reactors. Russia had earlier seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant on February 24.

"Currently, the staff of Zaporizhzhya NPP continues to work as usual, maintains the NPP facilities and monitors the radioactive situation. The radioactive background in the area of the nuclear power plant is normal,” the defence ministry spokesman added.

