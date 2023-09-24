Top 10 world news: NASA spacecraft with largest asteroid sample lands, Gunmen attack north Kosovo, and more

After seven years, a space voyage came to its climactic end on Sunday (September 24) as a NASA capsule made a safe landing in the Utah desert of the United States, carrying the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid in space. In other news, the first group of refugees entered Armenia on Sunday (September 24) after the lightning assault by Azerbaijan against the separatist region, said an AFP team present at the border.

Scuffles between gunmen and authorities in northern Kosovo were continuing, as per a statement released by Prime Minister Albin Kurti. This happened hours after a patrol was ambushed in the area where one police officer was killed.

The 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will leave for Armenia as they do not want to be a part of Azerbaijan and live in the constant fear of ethnic cleansing, the leader of the breakaway region told Reuters, on Sunday (September 24).

Authorities in Iran released a statement claiming that they had neutralised 30 explosives that were meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and also detained 28 terrorists that had connections with the terror group Islamic State and were involved in the terror plot, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday (September 24), citing the intelligence ministry.

The coast guard of China was accused by the Philippines on Sunday (September 24) of installing a "floating barrier" in the South China Sea's disputed area, stating that this has prevented the Filipinos from entering the area and fishing.

At least 40,000 Spaniards took to the streets of the capital city of Madrid, on Sunday (September 24) against acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s possible plans to grant an amnesty to Catalan separatists in a bid to stay in office.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid on Sunday (September 24) in the West Bank, said the Palestinian health ministry after the army confirmed that it disassembled a militant "operational command centre" in the occupied territory.

The German police were seen detaining multiple members of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate action group, on Sunday (September 24) when they tried to disrupt the Berlin Marathon.