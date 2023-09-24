Police officer killed in attack in north Kosovo, fighting ongoing, says PM

Scuffles between gunmen and authorities in northern Kosovo were continuing, as per a statement released by Prime Minister Albin Kurti. This happened hours after a patrol was ambushed in the area where one police officer was killed.

Kurti said at least 30 gunmen were surrounded by authorities in north Kosovo and called for their surrender.

"There are at least 30 professional, military or police armed people who are surrounded by our police forces and whom I invite to surrender to our security agencies," said Kurti during a press conference.

He further added that the group was located in and around a monastery near the village of Banjska, where the patrol had been ambushed early on Sunday (September 24).

The Serbia Orthodox Church released a statement confirming that the gunmen had stormed a monastery in Banjska, where pilgrims from the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad were staying.

"We can see armed people in uniforms... they are firing on us and we are firing back," Kosovo police official Veton Elshan told news agency AFP telephonically from Banjska.

PM Kurti's comments came hours after he called the ambush an act of terrorism and condemned the Serbian government for it.

"Organised crime with political, financial and logistical support from officials in Belgrade is attacking our country," he wrote on social media.

Later, Serbian state media outlet RTS reported that Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings between Serbia and Kosovo were shut down.

(With inputs from agencies)

