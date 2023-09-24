Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid on a refugee camp in West Bank

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid on Sunday (September 24) in the West Bank, said the Palestinian health ministry after the army confirmed that it disassembled a militant "operational command centre" in the occupied territory.

"Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head" in the town of Tulkarem, the ministry said.

The army released a statement saying that one of its soldiers was "moderately injured by gunshot fragments" during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp near the town.

The two killed in the raid were identified as Osaid Abu Ali, 21-year-old, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32-year-old, by the Palestinian health ministry

Palestinian militant group Hamas released a statement saying that "martyr Osaid Abu Ali" was one of its fighters.

The family of the other man, 32-year-old Abdel-Rahman Abu Daghash, said he had stepped onto the terrace of his house to observe what was going on when he was shot dead by a sniper.

"He went up to the rooftop to film the ambulances. He barely had the chance to look and the sniper targeted him," said his brother Mo'men Abu Daghash. "He has nothing to do with it and he has kids and his wife is about to give birth."

Ibrahim al-Nimer, a representative of the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group in the camp, told news agency AFP that "the army entered the camp after 2:00 am ... and demolished streets and some houses".

The army, in a statement, said that it had dismantled an "operational command centre" inside a building which "contained observation devices, computers and technological devices."

It said that the troops had also uncovered a large number of detonative devices during the raid.

"During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified," the military said in a statement, adding that an Israeli soldier was moderately injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

