Top 10 world news: Migrant shipwreck tragedy kills dozens, India's home minister in parliament, and more

A migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean has once again laid bare the state of safety of ships in the region despite past claims of increased vigilance in the region by various countries. In the Indian parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government defended a no-confidence-vote.

A shipwreck in the central Mediterranean has claimed the lives of at least 41 migrants, the survivors who have just reached the Italian island of Lampedusa, told local media on Wednesday (Aug 9).





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reacting on the issue of Manipur in Lok Sabha on Wednesday denounced the Opposition for not having a discussion over the 'sensitive' issue.





A fire incident on Wednesday (August 9) at a centre housing holidaying adults with learning difficulties killed nine people in eastern France, the fire brigade said. Local reports have mentioned that as many as 11 people were there.





Christophar Nolan's Oppenheimer has achieved what decades of activism cautioning the world about dangers of the misuse of nuclear energy could not. It made people talk about nuclear weapons so much so that search keywords related to the same dominated the Google Trends last month.



Poland will sends thousands of troops to its border frontier with Belarus, it emerged on Wednesday (August 9). Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik told the state-run news agency PAP that Warsaw will deploy 2,000 additional troops to combat purported illegal crossings and maintain cross-border stability.



As Artificial Intelligence becomes a topic of conversation, online and offline, Pope Francis on Tuesday called for the international community to reflect on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) and said that the technology must be used in the "service of humanity".



America is in the grip of a new trend of sorts, where a rising number of people are now living alone. Census data shows that in the nation, there are nearly 38 million adults who are living by themselves, and nearly half of these are older Americans.



Record rainfall in Beijing has so far claimed the lives of 33 people, whereas 18 are still missing, the officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Chinese capital has been hit by record rainfall in recent weeks, causing damage to the infrastructure, also ravaging farms and cities.





The much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition's revised schedule is now out. After a lot of speculations, a total of nine games have been rescheduled, including the marquee face-off between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The high-voltage clash between the two Asian giants will now take place a day before, i.e., on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. This has been done to manage security amid a prominent Indian festival. The original date, October 15, coincides with the commencement of Navaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated in most northern states.



Britain's royal family has removed Prince Harry's official title from their website. The move comes three years after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.



