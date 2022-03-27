Top 10 world news: Macron calls for restraint in words and actions over Ukraine crisis and more

French President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, after US President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "butcher" and said he should not remain in power. A leading energy analyst has said that Russian gas sales to China ''will not make up for the loss of European markets.''

Wary of escalation, France calls for restraint after Biden's 'butcher' jibe

"I wouldn't use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin," Macron said on France 3 TV channel.

Leading energy analyst says Russian gas sales to China 'will not make up for loss of European markets'

Tatiana Mitrova, a research fellow at the Centre on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University said that, ''China’s real value is as a source of necessary goods after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow following the attack on its neighbour.''

Pope Francis warns of a global conflict over Ukraine war

Pope Francis on Sunday warned of a global conflict arising from war in Ukraine which, he said, had capacity to wipe out humankind from the face of the Earth.

Turkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow

Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.

Shanghai announces phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 outbreak

Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak that has hit China with its highest caseloads since the early days of the pandemic, the city government said Sunday.

Israel working with United States to prevent nuclear Iran: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Philippines slams Chinese ship's 'close distance maneuvering' at Scarborough Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday reported a recent incident of "close distance maneuvering" by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel in the disputed South China Sea that "constrained" the movement of a Philippine ship sailing nearby.

How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled?

Chinese authorities on Sunday recovered the second black box from a China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged into a mountainside last Monday with 132 people on board, state media reported.

In UK, inadequate care left 300 babies dead or brain-damaged, says report

A five-year investigation, which will conclude next week, seems to have found that mothers were denied caesarean sections and forced to suffer traumatic births.

El Salvador's Bukele seeks emergency powers over spike in gang killings

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has urged lawmakers to declare a state of emergency after authorities arrested top gang leaders over a wave of bloodshed that has left dozens dead in just two days.