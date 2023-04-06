Top 10 world news: Lebanon hits Israeli targets post al-Aqsa mosque clashes, Japan's missing chopper, & more

In the latest, Israel hit southern Lebanon with retaliatory artillery fire on Thursday after rockets were fired across the border, in what could be the biggest escalation between the two nations in a decade. Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the focus of a historic indictment against former US President Donald Trump, has stated that she does not believe Trump should be imprisoned over hush-money payments made to her prior to the 2016 presidential campaign. In other news, a Japanese Army chopper went missing after disappearing from the radar. Many believe that it crashed in the open waters.

Israel said Thursday that it had intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon following clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque. The violence inside Islam's third-holiest site had led to warnings of retaliation from around the region. Israel also denied Lebanese reports that it had carried out retaliatory strikes against the attack.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who is at the centre of a historic indictment against former US president Donald Trump, has said that she does not think that Trump should be imprisoned in the matter of hush-money payments made to her before the 2016 presidential campaign. even if he is convicted of concealing the payments. Talking to Fox News host Piers Morgan, Daniels said "I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration".

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Chinese counterpart to persuade Russia to end the ongoing war in Ukraine as he held a crucial meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday (April 6). In response, Xi said that he also hoped that the two warring nations could hold peace negotiations as soon as possible.

A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

US and China are locking horns off the Taiwan coast after President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday morning. While China placed a fleet of ships led by the Shandong aircraft carrier hours before the meet, Washington has also deployed its USS Nimitz aircraft some 400 nautical miles (740.8 km) off eastern Taiwan.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, known equally for his infamous 'bunga bunga' parties as for his political career, has been accused of conduct that would see women in parties becoming 'sex slaves'. The allegation has been made during a hearing of a case against the former Italian premier in an Italian court.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled the design of its first retail store in India on Wednesday, as several people rushed to catch a glimpse of the store's black and yellow artwork inspired by Mumbai's renowned taxis.

India ranked second in the world for the rate of deforestation after losing 6,68,400 hectares of forest cover between 2015 and 2020 and for witnessing the highest rise in deforestation in the last 30 years, according to a survey by a UK-based consulting firm called Utility Bidder.

Several claims and counterclaims have been made over the origin of coronavirus (COVID-19) ever since the spread was declared a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020. The outbreak became a pandemic in just a few weeks that year in March, and caused havoc on mankind, killing millions of people and leaving many more reeling with long-Covid.