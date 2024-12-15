New Delhi, India

Israel on Sunday (Dec 15) announced to close its embassy in Dublin, citing the Ireland government's "extreme anti-Israel policies".

Meanwhile, South Korea’s conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly defied summons from prosecutors investigating him on charges of insurrection as he faces impeachment in the martial law inquiry.

Israel to close embassy in Dublin after Ireland backs ICJ genocide petition

Israel has announced it will close its embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government's stance on Israel, particularly its support for a petition at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar made the announcement on Sunday, describing Ireland’s actions as “extreme anti-Israel policies.”

South Korea’s Yoon defies summons as prosecutors probe martial law declaration, vows to ‘fight to the end’

South Korea’s conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has reportedly ignored summons from prosecutors investigating him on charges of insurrection as he faces impeachment after imposing martial law.

West Asia crisis: Israel strikes Syria overnight, rebel leader warns of 'unwarranted escalation'

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on multiple sites in Syria overnight, despite the Syrian rebel leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, saying that his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has no interest in engaging in conflict with Israel.

'Complex relations with China,' says UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper amid Prince Andrew spy row

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper admitted that the UK government has a "complex arrangement" with China because of the need for economic cooperation, amid the exclusion of an alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew.

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Atul Subhash's father pleads for grandson's custody after Nikita's arrest

Atul Subhash's father on Saturday (Dec 15) pleaded for the custody of his grandson, saying that the family was worried about him. The techie's father questioned where was Atul's four-year-old son and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and others to ensure his grandson's custody.

Russian oil tanker splits in half, spilling thousands of tonnes of oil into Kerch Strait

A Russian oil tanker carrying thousands of tonnes of oil products split apart during a heavy storm on Sunday, spilling oil into the Kerch Strait, while another tanker was also in distress after sustaining damage, Russian officials said.

Maharashtra Cabinet: 39 Mahayuti ministers take oath in Nagpur in presence of CM Fadnavis

The Mahayuti cabinet was sworn in on Sunday (Dec 15) after a massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The swearing ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Delhi polls: AAP announces final list of candidates, Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (Dec 15) announced its final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat, aiming for his fourth term in a row. Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji, while former health minister Satyendar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti.

BGT 2024-25: Jasprit Bumrah emulates Wasim Akram with record-breaking five-for in Gabba Test

Jasprit Bumrah was the only shining light for India on day 2 (Sunday) of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Gabba in Brisbane against Australia. Bumrah took his second five-for of the series as Australia finished the day on 407/5. With his latest five-for, Bumrah became the first visiting pacer since Pakistan's Wasim Akram in 1990 to take three or more five-for in Australia.

Jamie Foxx suffers injuries after glass was thrown at him during birthday dinner

Actor Jamie Foxx's birthday celebration took a dramatic turn when someone threw a glass at him. The shocking incident that left the actor injured happened when the actor was enjoying his birthday dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday (Dec 13).