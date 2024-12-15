Maharashtra, India

The Mahayuti cabinet was sworn in on Sunday (Dec 15) after a massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The swearing ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Advertisment

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.

Thirty-nine ministers took oath at a grand event in Nagpur, the constituency of CM Fadnavis.

The oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet ministers in Nagpur is a rare occasion, as the last such ceremony in Nagpur happened in 1991, when the then governor C Subramaniam administered oaths to Chhagan Bhujbal and other ministers.

Advertisment

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was the first one to take oath as Cabinet Minister in the state government at Raj Bhavan.

Also read: Uddhav Sena boycotts oath-taking ceremony of new Maharashtra MLAs due to THIS reason

Further, BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif, BJP leader Girish Mahajan, and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil took their oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Advertisment

BJP leader Ganesh Naik, Shiv Sena leaders Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, and BJP leader Dhananjay Munde also took oaths as Cabinet Ministers in the Mahayuti state government.

The cabinet was sworn in 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister in Mumbai, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch | Maharashtra New CM News: Decision On Next CM Soon, Says Shinde

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis on Sunday led a rally in Nagpur, his hometown, organised by BJP workers to celebrate the Mahayuti's victory. The rally started from Nagpur airport and culminated at Fadnavis' residence in Dharampeth.

Fadnavis, while talking to a reporter, said, "It is a joyous moment that after becoming the chief minister, I have come to my janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi. Nagpur is my family, and it is welcome by my family."

Further, he accused the opposition parties of not believing in the Constitution.

In the Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 235 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena won 57 and NCP secured 41 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)