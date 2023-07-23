Top 10 world news: Israel PM 'doing great' after surgery, Italy hopes to tackle illegal migration, and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement after his surgery saying that he was "doing great". In the afternoon, Netanyahu also thanked his supporters and well-wishers for their concern and also the doctors at Sheba Medical Center for their care. In other news, European Union member Italy, is in the midst of hosting an international conference of leaders of several nations in Rome, on Sunday (July 23) as it has sought to extend the EU-backed deal struck with Tunisia to curb migration to Europe and build an alliance to tackle illegal migration.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement after his surgery saying that he was "doing great". In the afternoon, Netanyahu also thanked his supporters and well-wishers for their concern and also the doctors at Sheba Medical Center for their care.

European Union member Italy, is in the midst of hosting an international conference of leaders of several nations in Rome, on Sunday (July 23) as it has sought to extend the EU-backed deal struck with Tunisia to curb migration to Europe and build an alliance to tackle illegal migration.

An under-construction bridge in western Greece collapsed on Sunday (July 23) and killed at least one person while several were trapped underneath, police told news agency AFP. Separately, the wildfires continued to rage across the Greek island of Rhodes which prompted the biggest evacuation operation ever in response to a fire the country has ever witnessed.

Spaniards across Spain began to cast their votes in snap polls on Sunday, July 23 including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a polling station in Madrid. The polls are expected to be a close-run affair in a political discourse marked by ideological differences and chances of Spain's first right-wing government since 1975.

It was the year 1960. India was finally independent after almost 200 years of British Raj. Transistor radios had made their way into society and were now accompanying every passing bicycle. Radio was not just immensely popular but had become a quintessential way of life for Indians.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time met and held talks with his closest ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko since the latter played a major role in brokering a deal which led to the end of mutiny by Wagner fighters in Moscow last month.

At least three people were injured after a stabbing incident on a train in western Japan’s Osaka, on Sunday (July 23). A man identified as the perpetrator was promptly arrested, said the local officials.

Indian rescuers in the state of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, called off the search and rescue efforts, on Sunday (July 23). This comes as nearly 60 people are still missing, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official.